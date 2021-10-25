Does Celebrity Separations Have Influence on our Relationships? This is What Experts Have to Say

Recently, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni announced their separation, and this is not the first power couple separation that we have seen. A number of star couples have announced their separation over the years. A few popular examples of recent separations are Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, Kriti Kulhari and Sahil Sehgal, Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan, among others.

What makes their separation the talk of the town is the massive fan following that they have. However, on the other hand, what goes out of notice is whether these star separations have an impact on their followers. Do they have an impact? We find out what the experts have to say.

Speaking about the same, Neeta V Shetty, relationship expert, says, “Yes, celebrity separations do have a direct influence on today’s generation as most of them are greatly invested and influenced by social media. These kind of news also gives them the message that separation is a part of life and it is okay to go through it, as everyone around them are doing it. There is a very thin line dividing the life of celebrities and normal people because of the influence of social media people want to lead a life which is more similar to them.”

Agreeing to Neeta’s point, Kavita Mungi, counselling psychologist, says, “Movies are influenced by society and vice versa. Celebrities are huge social media influencers and their lifestyles do affect the younger generation who follow them avidly. Besides, yes, celebrity separations definitely can influence them but it also is a reflection of the status of societal culture which is bound to keep changing. Nowadays, separations have become common as there are adjustment issues, ego conflicts and financial issues, among others.”

Shyam Mithitya, relationship expert, states, “People take wrong influence and interpretation on only what they are seeing in news or social media. But even celebrities are humans and live a normal life in their home like any other human being. The way they get separated and the way it is shown in social media, affects people. Sacrifice and expectations are two crucial pillars of life. They are compromised with digital media’s influence. This leads to more dissatisfaction and stress and turmoil in relationship.”

