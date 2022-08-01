Does Coffee Play a Role in Weight Gain? All You Need to Know

Starting your day with a cup of coffee is a necessity for many people, especially professionals who spend huge chunks of their day in the office. And many of these professionals sip on this lovely beverage throughout the day. Coffee has a lot of health benefits, while also providing you energy and getting you ready for a hectic day ahead. But does coffee play a role in weight gain?

While caffeine doesn’t directly cause someone to gain weight, drinking complex drinks that have a lot of sugar-based ingredients does.

Yes, black coffee with a splash of milk is quite clean and allows you to absorb the advantages more quickly. A cup of java becomes a diet nightmare if you start ordering frappuccinos, lattes with whipped cream, and seasonal beverages with candy canes, peppermint mocha, and pumpkin syrups. And that’s when this everyday beverage becomes less healthy for you.

Coffee, which contains coconut oil, butter, or MCT oil, is popular among keto and paleo followers, although it lacks carbs. So, these coffee beverages are higher in fat and calories, which might contribute to weight gain if those calories are not counted.

A high-calorie, sweet, and fatty coffee drink can replace a nutritious meal without providing the necessary nutrients, and it can cause blood sugar to jump, thereby increasing cravings later on. Furthermore, if it is limited, the shortage of calories may contribute to subsequent overeating.

There’s nothing wrong with asking for cream in your coffee, especially if you despise drinking it black. However, if you don’t pay attention to the quantity or type of creamer you’re using, it might lead to weight gain.

It’s not about giving up your favourite milk or creamer if it’s something you genuinely like, but it is about being conscious of your everyday coffee choices, so you know precisely what you’re putting into your body.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here