Does Consuming Sugar Cause Cancer?

Excess consumption of added sugar is the cause of many health problems like obesity, a decline in immunity, and much more. Considering the kind of reputation added sugar has in the health community, one may wonder if it also causes cancer. However, the answer is not a straight yes or no.

According to the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), eating sugar in moderation as part of a healthy diet does not cause cancer. However, eating excessive sugar can contribute to an unhealthy dietary pattern or obesity, which is a risk factor for cancer.

According to ASCO, studies have shown that eating too much sugar may affect body weight. Increased body weight has been seen as a contributing factor among cancer patients. ASCO mentions that having a body mass index (BMI) of 30 or higher can increase a person’s risk for cancer and other diseases. The World Cancer Research Fund and the American Institute for Cancer Research (AICR) say one will be at increased risk of 12 different cancers if they are obese throughout their adulthood.

Although researchers are still investigating the link between obesity and cancer, ASCO says that there are many factors that could play roles in how obesity impacts cancer risk. Some of those factors include hormones, inflammation, or how weight-bias factors into medical care. However, doctors advise that some of the methods of cancer prevention include maintaining healthy body weight.

Rogel Cancer Center of University of Michigan recommends that one must limit simple sugars and refined grains which includes candy, cakes, cookies, pies, baked goods, white bread, refined pasta, and white rice. One must also reduce or eliminate the intake of sugary beverages including fruit juice, carbonated beverages, and sports drinks. Include foods that come with naturally occurring sugar like fruits. Consuming fruits also brings the benefit of numerous vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, phytochemicals, and fiber they contain will do the body good.

