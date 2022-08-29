Does Consumption of Amla Help Against High Cholesterol?

While many think that cholesterol is bad for one’s health, they are partially wrong. Cholesterol is very important to complete many important processes in our body. There are two types of cholesterol in the body — good cholesterol and bad cholesterol — which can affect the body in different ways.

High cholesterol is a common issue nowadays and many are suffering from it. With bad cholesterol, the body accumulates fat in the blood vessels, which negatively affects blood circulation. This can lead to a serious and fatal situation like a heart attack.

The biggest reason for the increase in bad cholesterol is diet. According to experts, bad cholesterol can be controlled by changing the diet, so you should know about the value and other things about food before eating it.

Amla has many health benefits and by consuming it, good cholesterol increases in the body. But, can it reduce bad cholesterol? Let’s find out.

According to the NCBI report, amla proves to be beneficial in the problem of high cholesterol. Consumption of amla helps increase the good cholesterol HDL level by reducing bad cholesterol LDL from the body.

Regular consumption of amla keeps the body’s blood circulation and blood pressure fine, which can reduce the risk of many heart-related diseases in the body.

Amla can be consumed in any way. Amla powder can be added to water and drink. You can eat raw amla, which not only works to thin fat by removing fat from the blood but is also a great food for the overall health of the body.

Other food items that reduce bad cholesterol

According to Healthline, consuming garlic with high cholesterol is more beneficial than we ever thought. Garlic works well to correct blood as well as increase the good cholesterol level in the body.

Red yeast rice also benefits health compared to normal white rice. Red yeast rice also helps in increasing good cholesterol by reducing bad cholesterol in the body.

