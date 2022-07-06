Does Covid-19 Affect Your Menstrual Cycle? Here's All You Need to Know

The outbreak of novel coronavirus jolted the entire world. Even after medically certified vaccinations emerged to curb the spread of the contagious virus, Covid-19 has had several side effects on the health of all human beings. Speaking of which, Dr Sarika Gupta, Senior Consultant, Oncology and Robotic Gynaecology, Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, discussed the adverse effects of COVID-19 on the menstrual cycle of women.

In an article published by the Indian Express, the expert stated that the women who have suffered from a long Covid-19 battle have faced irregularities in their menstrual cycle. Dr Sarika confirms the exact reason behind the harmful effect is yet to be studied in-depth, however, medical experts have found out that the release of the stress hormone cortisol which helps the body to fight off a threat can be a key reason why women have been facing problems with periods. In the published report, Dr Sarika focuses on two major problems of the issue, irregularity in the menstrual cycle and sexual behavioural changes.

Irregular Menstrual cycle

An irregular menstrual cycle can occur due to many factors including hormonal changes, PCOS, and more. However, as per Dr Sarika, being a COVID-19 patient increases the chances of the same. This has been proven by a study that was published in 2021 in the journal namely Reproductive BioMedicine Online. The study that tracked the menstrual cycle of 177 COVID-positive women concluded that the majority of them faced issues with periods. Among severe patients, 34% faced a longer cycle than 30 days.

Sexual behaviour pattern

The study also recorded many women reporting changes in their sexual behaviour. It is believed that the root cause of this could be prolonged isolation due to the virus. The effects were more severe in women who took anti-depressants.

Ways to recover after Covid-19 treatment

Dr Sarika suggests that there are many things that women can do to improve their gynaecological health after COVID-19 recovery. Meditation, Yoga, and Taichi as common practices can have a positive effect on the body. In addition to this, walking, running, cycling, and swimming daily are also good methods to recover. For diet, the health expert recommends calcium-rich and iron-rich staple food items including leafy vegetables, milk, legumes, and more. In addition to this, she suggests consulting a doctor if any abnormality with the menstrual cycle occurs.

Disclaimer: The aforementioned information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the facts.

