Does COVID-19 Impact Brain Directly? Here’s What Experts Say

India recorded 17,092 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours and the positivity rate was at 4.14 per cent. The pandemic has affected millions of people and the disease has not yet been completely curbed. People with neurological diseases are curious to know whether COVID-19 can affect the brain if they get infected by the disease as many people affected by Covid-19 have witnessed brain stroke and seizures. However, the experts suggest that there is no concrete evidence to establish Covid-19 infections with the impact on the brain.

Dr Gaurav Kesari, Neurosurgeon of Sarvodaya Hospital in Faridabad, said that some COVID-19 infected patients have been found with brain stroke and seizures. However, no concrete study has come to the fore in this regard so far. So, it is difficult to tell that there can be any brain-related issues due to COVID-19.

He also suggested that if infected individuals are also suffering from neurological issues, they might need to take special care. The patients should take their medicines on time and consult the doctors if they find any other symptoms.

Dr Amit Kumar, Physician of Goyal Hospital in Faridabad, said that the maximum effect of COVID-19 is seen on the lungs. When the infection spreads to the lungs, then there is a lack of oxygen delivered to the other parts of the body. It also affects other organs like the kidneys and heart. No proven research has revealed its effect on the brain so far. He mentioned that in some patients symptoms like headaches have been reported.

According to the experts, to avoid getting infected by COVID-19, people should follow the government guidelines and wear masks in public places, use sanitisers and follow social distancing. They also suggested people to stay fit and to have a healthy diet rich in Vitamin C.

