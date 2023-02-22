Does Eating An Egg A Day Cause Cholesterol? Here’s What Studies Say

Eggs are a highly nutritious food and a great source of protein, antioxidants, and other nutrients. They are considered ideal for anyone who wants to increase protein intake or focus on a weight loss diet. However, their potential impact on heart health and weight loss has been a topic of debate for years. While some studies suggest that eggs can aid in weight loss when consumed as part of a balanced diet, their high cholesterol content has raised concerns among people.

Despite this, recent research indicates that dietary cholesterol has a relatively minor impact on blood cholesterol levels for most people. Studies have shown no association between increased heart risk and increased egg intake. Still, individuals with high cholesterol or a family history of heart disease should consult their doctor before consuming eggs regularly.

If you have the green light from your doctor, you can then go ahead and utilise the weight loss benefits of eggs. Being an excellent source of protein, this filling food can help increase feelings of satisfaction. Research shows that people who eat an egg-based breakfast consume fewer calories throughout the day than those who eat a carbohydrate-based breakfast.

Here are some ways you can integrate them into your diet.

Eating eggs for breakfast can help you feel full and satisfied, preventing overeating later in the day. For a healthy and filling breakfast, try making an omelette with veggies or a veggie frittata. To make your meal more well-rounded and satisfying, pair eggs with other healthy foods like whole-grain toast, avocado, or a side of fruit. To maximize the nutritional value and flavor of your eggs, avoid overcooking them. Cook them until the whites are set but the yolks are still runny or soft. Eggs can also be a healthy substitute for high-calorie ingredients in recipes. For example, try using eggs instead of cream in a quiche or using hard-boiled eggs as a salad topper instead of croutons. Don’t forget to add vegetables to your egg dishes. This will increase the nutrient content and help you reach your daily vegetable intake goals.

