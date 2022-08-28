Does Having Oily Skin Demand the Use of a Moisturiser?

People with oily skin constantly struggle with the appearance of shine and oil. The thought of using moisturiser on their face makes many people with this skin type dread it because they fear it will increase oil production and highlight the shiny appearance they are trying to conceal.

How can you tell whether your skin is oily?

Your skin turns shiny an hour after cleansing. Your T-zone in particular is the oiliest. You often get acne, especially before your period. Your nose has big pores and is prone to blackheads.

Why moisturiser is necessary for oily skin?

Both acne and oily skin can be caused by an overabundance of sebum production. It doesn’t follow that the skin is adequately moisturised. Just because your skin produces a lot of oil doesn’t mean it has a lot of water. However, eliminating these oils from your skin promotes moisture loss, which is bad for the health of your skin. The outer layer of your skin can retain water with the help of moisturisers.

Moisturizing agents draw water to your skin and then form a barrier to keep it there. If you wish to control oily skin, be sure to moisturise your skin without adding extra oil from other products. Using only one product dehydrates your skin. When you solely use skincare products that regulate oil, your skin is left without moisture, which could result in dehydration.

Your sebaceous glands will overcompensate by producing extra oil in order to preserve the barrier function of the skin and break the cycle of oily skin. This excessive production clogs your pores, which can result in acne, blackheads, and whiteheads.

What component should you omit?

Use of products containing alkaline surfactants, such as sodium Laureth sulphate and sodium lauryl sulphate, will dry up your oily skin, so you should stop using them. These drying chemicals may disrupt the acid layer that normally protects your skin from dirt and bacteria, making your skin more susceptible to contamination.

Creams and lotions shouldn’t be used because they are too thick. They won’t be absorbed, therefore they will merely sit on top of your skin, resulting in oiliness and clogged pores.

Things to remember:

Use a non-comedogenic moisturiser to prevent pore clogging and reduce your risk of developing blackheads and whiteheads.

Choose a moisturising product that is quick to absorb, lightweight, and oil-free.

Use caution while applying moisturisers that contain a lot of essential oils.

Look for a moisturiser that has hyaluronic acid, glycerin, or aloe vera

