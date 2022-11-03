Does High Blood Pressure Lead to Osteoporosis? All You Need to Know

High blood pressure has become a common problem today. Consuming too much salt, oil, and fried food, getting irregular sleep, and sitting all day with no exercise might result in high bp. Suffering from high blood pressure can also lead to several heart problems leading to cardiac arrest and stroke.

However, do you know that high bp can also affect bone density? Recent studies indicate that high blood pressure can increase the risk of osteoporosis, a type of bone disease caused by a loss of bone mass and bone mineral density, weakening the bones and raising fracture risks. Surprisingly, many people fail to find out that they suffer from osteoporosis until they fracture their bones and get a diagnosis.

Relation between high blood pressure and osteoporosis:

Many studies have found that high blood pressure triggers the inflammatory mediators in our body by altering the blood flow to our bone and bone marrow. According to Healthline, a recent study was conducted in China in 2021 where 2039 postmenstrual women were brought for an experiment. Among those women, 678 women suffered from osteoporosis while the rest 1361 did not have the disease.

The research results witnessed that women who had osteoporosis were more likely to have high blood pressure. Hence, the researchers concluded that high blood pressure was distinctively connected with osteoporosis. They further advised that those suffering from hypertension must check up with a doctor to see whether they have osteoporosis or not.

Steps to control high blood pressure:

Engage in a daily workout for at least 30 minutes. Keep your weight in check, especially around the waistline as it is the first indication of high blood pressure.

Maintain a healthy diet enriched with leafy vegetables, fruits, whole grains, and fish. Try to consume low-fat dairy products. Also, avoid having too much salt.

Try to get at least 6 hours of sleep daily. Stick to a proper sleep schedule and go to bed and wake up accordingly.

Abstain from substance abuse like smoking and alcohol as they are the greatest promoters of high blood pressure

Steps to control osteoporosis:

Work out at your home or hit the gym if you want to control osteoporosis. Running, aerobic exercises and cardio are great measures to keep the disease at bay.

Eat food that has plenty of Vitamin D and calcium like dairy products, low-fat milk, egg yolks, and salmon fish.

Quit smoking and limit alcohol intake to 2-3 drinks per day

Avoid falling and hurting your bones. Walk carefully and cautiously in the streets as well as at home.

