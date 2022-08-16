Does Monkeypox Only Affect Bisexual Men? Busting Myths And Misconceptions

After COVID-19, monkeypox has now scared people. Needless to say that there’s been a lot of misconceptions about the virus. While many say that it can only infect bisexual men, a few others claim that it also spreads from swimming pools. Let’s get to know what’s what.

What is monkeypox:

As per the UN agency, monkeypox is an infectious disease that is usually mild and is endemic in parts of west and central Africa. It spreads through close contact, so it can be relatively easily contained through measures such as self-isolation and hygiene.

In monkeypox, the infected person has rashes on the body, severe pain and itching. It is not a new disease as it was already reported in African countries. Now, the virus has spread in many countries, including India.

Can a swimming pool spread monkeypox?

One of the myths related to monkeypox is that swimming pools can spread the virus. According to the Healthline report, there is a fear in the minds of people that bathing in a swimming pool can cause monkeypox. To prove this right or wrong, scientists are carrying out more research into the virus. It is yet to be revealed whether monkeypox spreads through water or not.

Monkeypox usually spreads through skin-to-skin contact. It can also spread by touching the unwashed clothes of the infected person, suggest reports. It has been suggested that one can bathe in the swimming pool after considering all the precautions and suggestions.

One should avoid attending pool parties. When there are a lot of people, the chances of the virus spreading also increase. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in an advisory recently that the risk of monkeypox was not high when going to crowded places, but if you come in contact with the skin of an infected person, the chances of you contracting it are high.

Monkeypox only affects bisexual men:

There is also a misconception that monkeypox only infects bisexual men. However, this is not the case as the infection can spread to any person of any age and gender. Necessary steps to prevent it should be taken by all. If one is negligent, then the infection can prove to be fatal.

