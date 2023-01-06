Does Mustard Oil Reduce The Risk of Cancer? Know Its Health Benefits

Nearly every Indian’s kitchen will likely have mustard oil. If you asked your mother and grandmother about the advantages of this oil, they would likely say that there is no other oil that is superior to it. You can use this natural oil in cooking or directly on your hair. There are also no known side effects from this oil. It is thought to be highly helpful in promoting hair growth and minimising dandruff, among other things.

Due to its overpowering aroma and flavour, this oil does not appeal to everyone, but if you can use it, do so. Your general health will benefit greatly from using mustard oil. Today we will tell you about the main advantages of mustard oil.

Reduces microbial growth:

Healthline claims that applying mustard oil to your hair on a regular basis will slow the growth of bacteria and other germs in your head. This will lessen the dandruff issue in your hair and keep the strength of your hair. For hair, mustard oil can be quite useful.

Beneficial for the skin:

In the winter, people’s skin gets incredibly dry. In such a situation, mustard oil can be used topically on the skin by being combined with other masks. This will maintain healthy, luminous skin. Cracked heels can be treated with a mixture of wax and mustard oil. The treatment for cracked heels.

Reduces the growth of cancer cells:

According to certain studies, using mustard oil inhibits the development of cancer cells. Additionally, it was discovered in a mouse study that mustard oil effectively blocks colon cancer cells.

Beneficial for minimising inflammation:

Mustard oil is also highly beneficial if you have an inflammatory problem. Our bodies suffer from inflammation, which also raises our chance of contracting various diseases. Additionally, mustard oil might lessen arthritis discomfort.

