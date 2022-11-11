Does Radiation From 5G Cell Phones Increase The Risk Of Cancer? Expert Answers

The introduction of the 5G network in India is not without its share of controversies. Environmentalists have opposed it from the start, claiming that the fifth generation could emit radiation that may cause cancer. Mobile phones made an entry into the Indian market around the late 90s and ever since then, there have been debates as to whether radio frequency emitted from the mobile phone tower can cause brain cancer. However, the radio waves emitted by cell phones are in the region of the electromagnetic spectrum. The frequency of the second, third and fourth-generation cell phones remains in the range of 0.7 to 2.7 GHz. But in the 5G network, it reaches up to 80 GHz. So, does high GHz increase the risk of cancer?

Dr Delnaaz Dabhar of a famous hospital in Mumbai says that this debate has always been an issue but the radiation emanating from mobile phones is non-ionising radio waves, just like a microwave emits waves. Dr Dabhar said that it is wrong to attribute the increasing use of cellular phones to the increasing number of cancer cases and has debunked the theory of the 5G network being a threat.

When there was an uproar over this issue, the WHO constituted a panel in 1996 on Electric and Magnetic Fields, which has since then conducted research into the same.

According to the Indian Journal of Occupational and Environmental Medicine study from 2016, the MSKC study from 2019, and studies by the Cancer Research Society, using a cell phone does not cause any harm to the human body. Only one UK-based study sparked alarm when it revealed that cell phone radiation can lead to glioblastoma multiforme, a type of brain tumour, although no solid conclusion was arrived at.

