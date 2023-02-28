How many times have you been instructed not to wear a bra while going to sleep at night? From your friends to your elder sister, your mother, and your grandmother, everyone seems to believe in the old wives’ tale that sleeping with your bra on at night poses serious health issues. Many even believe that wearing bras at night might also lead to breast cancer and stunted breast growth.

Busting these widespread myths is Dr Vidhi Shah, a consultant of Breast Onco Surgery, in Mumbai’s Hiranandani Hospital. According to the doctor, till now, there has been no valid research that proves that sleeping at night, without removing your bra, might be dangerous for a woman’s health.

Dr Vidhi says that there is no rock-solid evidence that wearing a bra while going to bed causes breast cancer or any other serious health scare for that matter. She suggests women can sleep wearing a bra, at night without any qualms.

The doctor further adds that it will make you feel more uncomfortable. If by chance, you feel uneasy, Dr Vidhi advises that you must select a bra from soft fabric, that will enable you to have a good night’s sleep. Women having heavy breasts should also go to bed, wearing a bra for more comfort, shares the doctor.

With that being said, here are a few things that should be remembered about buying and wearing bras.

Should be comfortable: Before you choose to splurge your money on exotic lingerie sets, you must first take notice of whether the bra is comfortable or not. The bra should neither be too body-hugging nor should it be too loose. It should just be perfectly well-fitted. Uneasy bras having tight straps can lead to rashes, and cause itching. Make sure that the lingerie you buy is made from a soft fabric.

When to avoid: Although wearing bras is essential to keep your breasts in shape and prevent them from sagging if you notice swelling, rashes, pus, infection, or pus near your breasts, you must not wear them. Avoid wearing bras for a day or two, until the irritation fades away. If you need to wear one for stepping out, choose a bra that is skin-friendly, and made from cotton material.

