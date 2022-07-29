Does Sweating Help in Weight Loss? All You Need to Know

Sweating is a natural process that occurs in the body due to myriad reasons. This phenomenon generally occurs to cool off the raised body temperatures in hot and humid conditions, or if a person is indulging in any physical activity.

People sweat when they exercise and that has led to people believing in the notion that sweating and weight loss are somewhere connected. It has given birth to the concept that sweating helps in burning calories and losing weight. But how true is that? Let’s find out.

Sweating is analogous to the amount of work your body does, except in some scenarios since a person also sweats when their blood pressure is erratic. This natural phenomenon can adeptly be a measure of the number of calories your body is burning but the process does not contribute to calorie-burning.

Having said that, you should avoid considering sweating to be the only measure since one can also burn calories while swimming or working out in cold weather. When we say measure, it is in the context of the intensity of the workout. High-intensity training tends to make a person sweat profusely. Light-weight training does not make a person sweat much but burns a considerable number of calories.

But does that mean that sweating and weight loss are poles apart? No. Actually, some people use sweating techniques to lose weight but it is temporary. Athletes who need to fit into a weight bracket for competition use the sauna technique to lose water weight but once they drink water or eat, they immediately gain that weight back.

Sweating is an extremely healthy process that your body carries out. It has multiple benefits. It helps your body eliminate heavy metals and toxins. It nourishes your skin by increasing the circulation of oxygen and nutrients.

