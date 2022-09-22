Does Talking About Suicide Make It More Likely? 5 Suicide Myths Busted

Suicide can be prevented. However, the stigma attached to suicides and the myths surrounding them often prevents help from reaching those in need at the right time. If you see the warning signs of a person contemplating suicide, reach out to them and communicate to help them open up. Apart from acting on the warning signs, it is also crucial to debunk the myths around suicides to encourage people to talk, and not let it be a taboo subject. Here are 5 suicide myths busted that will help you encourage communication about it:

MYTH 1: PEOPLE WHO TALK ABOUT SUICIDE NEVER DO IT.

Talking about suicide should not be considered a way to look for attention. It can be a genuine cry for help. In fact, it can be one of the later signs of someone contemplating suicide. Instead of dismissing such signals from your loved ones, make an effort to encourage them to speak about it.

MYTH 2: TALKING ABOUT SUICIDE MAKES IT MORE LIKELY.

On the flip side, you attempting to begin a conversation about suicide with someone who you think is contemplating suicide is not a bad idea either. It shows that you are open to communication and if managed carefully, this can be a lifesaver.

MYTH 3: SUICIDE ATTEMPTS AND DEATH HAPPEN WITHOUT WARNING.

If someone is contemplating suicide, chances are they are going to think about it before taking any serious step. Suicide attempts and deaths are never sudden. If you can scratch the surface, you might be able to see other signs of if someone is contemplating suicide.

MYTH 4: SURVIVING A SUICIDE ATTEMPT REDUCES THE CHANCE OF ANOTHER SUICIDE ATTEMPT.

There is no conclusive evidence that shows surviving a suicide attempt reduces the chance of another suicide attempt. If anything, it is an indicator of further attempts and should be taken and handled seriously.

MYTH 5: BREAK UP IN RELATIONSHIPS ARE COMMON AND CAN NOT CAUSE SUICIDE.

The end of a relationship can hit people hard even if they are a common occurrence. Dismissing someone contemplating suicide because the reasoning behind it is common should be avoided. Open a channel of communication and if you are unable to handle it, seek professional help.

