Does Tea Help High Blood Pressure Patients?

Tea is one of the oldest beverages in the world. There are more than 1000 varieties of tea present around us. You might not believe it, but after water, it is tea which has the highest consumption in the world.

With the huge fanbase of tea worldwide, is it safe to drink tea so much? Moreover, can we say that tea is good for patients with hypertension, especially when the patient has high blood pressure?

If you are one of those who are not aware of the benefits or drawbacks of tea for hypertension patients, you are at the right place.

Certain types of tea do have antioxidants as well. For example, green tea is credited to prevent cancer formation. As per Medical India Today, drinking tea is associated with a range of health benefits, including a lower level of blood pressure.

To quote Medical India Today, “The new study first shows that two antioxidants in tea, known as catechins, open a protein channel in the membranes of the smooth muscle cells that line blood vessels. This allows positively charged potassium ions to leave the cells.”

The moment the process of removal of potassium ions begins, high blood pressure comes under control. This way, it helps prevent heart-related diseases like heart failure and heart attack among others. Excess to everything is bad, and the same goes for tea. Drinking any particular tea might affect the body. Continue to drink milk tea but try alternatively to drink green tea.

If you are adding a bit of milk to black tea there is no harm. It won’t reduce its antihypertensive effects. Scientists have also found that tea boiling at 35 °C increases the activation of KCNQ5.

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

