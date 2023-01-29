Increasing screen time in everyday life refers to the growing amount of time that individuals spend interacting with digital devices such as smartphones, computers and televisions. This trend has been driven by the widespread adoption of technology in all aspects of life, including work, entertainment and communication. When everything gets done with a single click, we naturally end up using the majority of our time on screens and are constantly glued to our phones, laptops and tablets.

The effects of increased screen time are still being studied, but it can lead to both positive and negative outcomes such as increased productivity and connectivity, as well as decreased physical activity and face-to-face social interaction. Recent research indicates that even brief exposures of human skin cells to light emitted by electronic devices can result in the generation of reactive oxygen species (ROS), which leads to programmed cell death.

You might have probably heard of blue light if you have ever used night mode on your phone, tablet or computer. This type of rays, also known as High Energy Visible (HEV) light, is emitted by the sun as well as our electronic devices. Blue light contains more energy than other colours in the visible spectrum and, as a result, is more likely to cause cell damage. Many people suffer from skin dryness and other symptoms when they stare at a screen for extended periods of time.

While more research is needed to determine exactly how blue light affects our skin, there is enough evidence to suggest that HEV rays can impair the barrier by releasing free radicals and inducing oxidative stress. If this is the case, staring at screens for long periods of time can deplete the skin’s collagen supply, resulting in premature signs of ageing such as wrinkles, sagging skin and age spots.

In fact, continuously working on smartphones and laptops can also cause dryness and damage to the scalp, which can lead to hair loss, as per some studies.

One study found that individuals who spent more time using digital devices had a higher incidence of hair loss, possibly due to increased stress and decreased physical activity.

Another study found that prolonged screen time may lead to changes in the scalp’s microenvironment, which could affect hair growth. The blue light emitted from screens has been found to have a negative impact on the natural hair growth cycle and can cause damage to the hair follicle.

Prolonged screen time can lead to poor posture, which can put stress on the scalp and affect blood flow to the hair follicles, leading to hair loss.

It’s important to note that more research is needed to fully understand the relationship between prolonged screen time and hair and skin health. It is recommended to take regular breaks while working on screens, engage in physical activity and maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here