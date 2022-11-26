Does Trimming Make Your Hair Grow Faster? Dermatologist Explains

You must have heard that if we trim our hair every month, it grows rapidly. Actually, this hair growth method works well when your hair is split from the bottom. As a result, if you want to grow your hair, you must change your lifestyle and eating habits. When you are healthy on the inside, it shows on the outside too.

Dr Jayshree Sharad, a dermatologist, shared information on this topic in an Instagram post. She debunked the hair myth by stating that eating foods high in proteins, vitamins, and other nutrients keeps the scalp healthy and promotes hair growth.

Myths about hair growth:

Dr Jayashree stated that if you believe that trimming your hair will make it grow faster, you are mistaken. Hair is a nonliving substance, and therefore, cutting it does not affect its growth.

Make these dietary changes.

Include protein in your diet as much as possible to promote hair growth. In addition, include foods high in amino acids, vitamins, and minerals in your diet. This will keep your hair healthy from the inside out and promote healthy growth.

Keep the stress at bay

Stress can also cause a halt in hair growth. In such a case, take steps to reduce stress and maintain as much positivity as possible. You can do this by using yoga, meditation, and other techniques.

Hormonal shifts

Hair growth can be slowed by hormonal changes in people. If you are taking any hormonal drugs in this situation, inform your doctor.

Treatment for hair

The use of heating tools for hair styling also harms the hair’s health. In this case, you should avoid using heating tools for hair styling or hair treatments.

Trimming:

If you have split ends, you must continue to trim your hair.

