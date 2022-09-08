Does Your Kid Brush His Teeth Properly? Here's What You Do Right Away

Kids seem to be very lazy when it comes to brushing their teeth. But you must teach your children how to brush their teeth properly for stronger teeth. Often, you must have seen children run away after brushing early in the morning, despite it being necessary. Most children gravitate to chocolate and other junk food whenever they get the chance, which is detrimental to their dental and oral health.

Over and unregulated consumption of candy and junk food may lead to worm teeth. It is critical to have healthy teeth and gums to avoid this. This requires teaching youngsters to care for their teeth and brush them properly at an early age.

Top showsha video

Start by brushing kids’ teeth for them:

Young children lack the fine skills to efficiently brush and floss their teeth. While teaching children to clean their teeth is not the most enjoyable technique, it is important for the first few years. Brush your baby’s teeth using a soft, infant-sized toothbrush and a little smear of fluoride toothpaste no larger than a grain of rice as soon as the first tooth appears. If any two teeth are touching, they should floss once a day.

Show them to yourself

Brush your own teeth in front of the children to demonstrate proper brushing techniques. Tell the youngsters what you’re doing and why. Maintain an enthusiastic, pleasant, and enjoyable tone during the demonstration. Even if brushing your teeth isn’t your favourite activity, act as though it is. Enthusiasm is important because it might rub off on your child, making them more interested in oral hygiene.

Use the Proper Tools

Using a children’s toothbrush and softer, kid-friendly toothpaste can assist children to learn to brush their teeth. A toothbrush that fits their mouth and is much more comfortable and easier to manoeuvre should be used. A fun kid’s toothbrush will also get them enthusiastic, and when they appreciate the flavour of their toothpaste, it is usually easier for them to brush their teeth.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here