Do Your Kitchen Slabs Look Sticky, Unhygienic? Here's How You Make Them Shine Like New

The oil stains on the kitchen slabs gradually become so stubborn that they cannot be removed with normal cleaning. These oil stains are sometimes seen on the compartments, switchboards and even on the walls, fans, tiles or ceilings. Due to these stains, the kitchen usually turns sticky and also looks unhygienic and dirty.

So today we are going to tell you some easy ways to remove these stubborn stains. Following them will make your kitchen as clean and beautiful as before.

Follow these steps to remove oil stains

Lemon and soda water

Lemon juice is not only beneficial for our health but is equally important for the ‘health’ of our kitchen. To clean the oil stains, first cut the lemon and apply them well on the stained areas. After that, take a clean cloth, dip it in soda water and clean the stained area thoroughly.

Tissue paper

If you have oil stains on your wall, use tissue paper and a hot press for this. Place tissue paper on the stain and keep the hot press on top. Due to the heat of the press, the oil will melt and stick to the tissue paper and the stains on the wall will be cleaned.

Salt

Salt is used not just to enhance the taste of food but also in several other ways. If you want to remove oil stains, sprinkle salt on stains and leave it for some time. The salt will absorb the oil. When the salt absorbs the oil, spray vinegar on those spots and wipe it with a cloth.

Vinegar

Vinegar can be used to clean the oil stains in the kitchen. Wipe the oil stains after dipping the cloth in vinegar.

Baking Soda

You can use baking soda to remove oil stains. Prepare a mixture of a cup of baking soda and a cup of hot water. Take a sponge, dip it in the prepared solution and clean the stain by rubbing it thoroughly.

