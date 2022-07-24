Does Your Partner Really Love You? Do Not Ignore These Red Flags!

“They love me, they love me not,” we murmur these words repeatedly, maybe when we are in love with someone but doubt if they love us back.

Even if we are in a relationship, it can not be said for certain that our partner is also in love with us. Their insignificant actions can also lead us to think what if they don’t love us anymore? What if they have fallen out of love?

Even besides major issues like cheating or aggressive behaviour, which should obviously make you leave them right there and then, there are a few red flags which often go unnoticed. You should not ignore these as they might indicate your partner does not really love you.

Demanding Your Social Media Passwords

Trust is the foundation of any relationship. If your partner keeps asking you for your social media passwords, they are neither respecting your privacy nor do they trust you. They surely doubt what you do behind their back and do not trust you enough.

Staying Connected With Previous Love Interests

Some find it okay to continue to be friends with their exes or former love interests. But this is not really a sign of your partner truly being in love with you. When we fall in love, we naturally tend to ignore all the other people we would ever have been involved with. Staying connected to your past does not make any sense when you are committed to someone else and are planning to build a future with them.

Mocking Your Career Choices

The least we can expect from our partners is for them to be supportive. We are often full of self-doubt while deciding on a career path for ourselves. At that point, the last we would want is for our partners to make fun of or mock our choices. Somebody who truly loves us will support us and respect our decision.

Flirting With Others

While it is normal and fun to flirt with multiple people when you are single, it is totally unacceptable when you are in a relationship. It is a clear indication that your partner seeks fun outside. Come on, even your relationship would have begun with light, ‘meaningless’ flirting, right?

Arguing Over Petty Issues

Fights are unavoidable in a relationship. If there are ups, there will be downs too. But it is important to note the issues which your partner fights over. If they are picking up fights with you on every petty issue, you might have to rethink their love for you. What can be ignored, should be ignored.

