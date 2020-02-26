Take the pledge to vote

Does Your Partner Snore? Here's How it Can Prove Harmful to You

According to a study conducted by researchers from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, your partner’s snore can cause severe damages to your health and increase blood pressure.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 26, 2020, 7:09 PM IST
Have you often woken up in the middle of night due to loud snores of your partner? Well, sleeping next to a snoring partner can be a headache at times, as it disturbs your sleep and leaves you exhausted the next morning.

However, that is not the end of it. According to a study conducted by researchers from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, your partner's snore can cause severe damages to your health and increase blood pressure. The study was published in the Oxford Academic.

The researchers conducted a study to measure the sound levels produced by self-reported habitual snorers. Among the 162 snorers examined, the team found that 14 per cent of the subjects exceeded decibel level 53, while 66 per cent exceeded 45 decibel.

Researchers of the study said snoring represents a source of noise pollution in the bedroom, while bed partners can be affected with the mitigating sound. Scientists say earplugs could prove to be helpful if you have a partner who snores.

"I would definitely recommend using them [ear plugs] to protect your health," Dr Mudi Sowho, who was was part of the study, was quoted as saying by Daily Mail.

The effect of one's snoring on the other partner is based on a 2016-study, published in the journal Deutsches Ärzteblatt International, which states that noise beyond an advised level can induce stress reactions that have effects on the cardiovascular system.

Heavy snoring is linked to obesity, which can result in a condition called sleep apnea. The most common type of it is obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA). One of the major symptoms of sleep apnoea is loud snoring.

Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram