Doing Sukshma Yoga and Pranayam Daily Can Help You Stay Fit

In today’s hectic and sedentary lifestyle, practicing yoga is very beneficial for mental and physical health. Practicing yoga, especially Sukshma yoga and Pranayam will keep your body and mind healthy. Sukshma yoga loosens the body joints and removes the energy blockages. This boosts the energy and purifies the body. On the other hand Pranayam focuses on breathing practices. There are different forms of Pranayam and regular practice of these breathing exercises increase the life energy.

Here are a few benefits of practicing Sukshma yoga and Pranayam:

1. Stimulates blood circulation- The most important benefit of Sukshma yoga is it stimulates the blood circulation throughout the body. This brings in more oxygen to the muscle cells and also warms up the body. This extra flow of oxygen reduces the risk of injury and relieves muscle soreness.

2. Provides nutrition to all joints- As the blood flow is increased the joints receive more nutrition hence it keeps them agile and active. People suffering from Arthritis can practice this form of yoga to get relief from pain.

3. Improves concentration- Practicing Sukshma yoga also helps in improving your awareness, focus and enhances concentration.

4. Prepare the body for more challenging yoga poses- As Sukshma yoga improves joint health and enhances flexibility and strength it can be an excellent warm up for other tough forms of yoga.

5. Decreases stress: Practicing Pranayam regularly reduces stress level as it helps the nervous system to calm down.

7. Improves sleep quality: It is advised that eight hours of sound sleep is required for a healthy living and Pranayam improves the sleep quality. It also helps in reducing snoring and daytime sleepiness to be more concentrated throughout the day.

9. Reduces high blood pressure: Stress is a major contributor for high blood pressure and Pranayama helps in regulating it.

10. Improves lung function: Pranayama is also beneficial for those suffering from lung problems like asthma, allergic bronchitis etc.

