Dolce & Gabbana Cancels Shanghai Show After 'Racist Chopsticks' Ad Leads to Uproar
Dolce & Gabbana posted an ad on their social media page showing an Asian model eating spaghetti, pizza and Italian cannoli with a pair of chopsticks which was perceived as a racist campaign by the Chinese audience.
Image: Reuters
The greatest fashion show ever made in 33 years of D&G's history was found embroiled in controversy and accusation of racism after they published a series of videos on social media.
Dolce & Gabbana had to cancel their fashion show in Shanghai, after having released series of advertisements for the brand in which a Chinese woman struggles to eat pizza, spaghetti and Cannoli with chopsticks. Not only did it infuriate fans of D&G but drew condemnation from Chinese celebrities on social media.
The controversy was the number one topic on China’s Twitter-like Weibo platform, with more than 120 million reads by mid-afternoon, as celebrities, including “Memoirs of a Geisha” movie star Zhang Ziyi, posted critical comments about the brand.
Many users said they were annoyed by what they considered the patronizing tone of the narrator in the “Eating with Chopsticks” campaign.
View this post on Instagram
#DGlovesChina ? More like #DGdesperateforthatChineseRMB lol. In a bid to further appeal to luxury's covetable Chinese consumers, @dolcegabbana released some hella offensive “instructional” videos on the usage of chopsticks. Pandering at it's finest, but taken up a notch by painting their target demographic as a tired and false stereotype of a people lacking refinement/culture to understand how to eat foreign foods and an over-the-top embellishment of cliché ambient music, comical pronunciations of foreign names/words, and Chinese subtitles (English added by us), which begs the question—who is this video actually for? It attempts to target China, but instead mocks them with a parodied vision of what modern China is not...a gag for amusement. Dolce & Gabbana have already removed the videos from their Chinese social media channels, but not Instagram. Stefano Gabbana has been on a much-needed social media cleanse (up until November 2nd), so maybe he kept himself busy by meddling with the marketing department for this series. Who wants to bet the XL cannoli “size” innuendos were his idea? Lmao. • #dolceandgabbana #altamoda #rtw #dgmillennials #stefanogabbana #shanghai #chinese #italian #cannoli #meme #wtf #dumb #lame #chopsticks #foodie #tutorial #cuisine #italianfood #asianmodel #asian #chinesefood #dietprada
Compounding the row over the advertisements were screenshots circulating online appearing to show designer Stefano Gabbana making disparaging remarks about China in an Instagram chat.
The luxury fashion brand said in an apology posted in Chinese on Weibo that Gabbana’s Instagram account had been hacked.
With the controversy taking over social media by storm, 24 models backed down from walking the D&G ramp as confirmed by Bentley Modelling Agency.
Chinese super model Estelle Wong, who was among the other models to withdraw from the show, also took to her Instagram account and posted against the brand doubting their sincerity.
Videos of people burning and throwing away D&G shoes and products in protest is a creating a movement on every social media platform.
(With inputs from Reuters)
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
Friday 16 November , 2018
Pihu Movie Review | You Don't Want It To End As A Tragedy
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
Exhibitors Demand Refund From Aamir Khan's Movie
Friday 02 November , 2018
Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
