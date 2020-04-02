Dolly Parton Supports COVID-19 Research With USD 1 Million Donation

Singer Dolly Parton is continuing her efforts to aid in the coronavirus crisis by donating $1 million to help researchers find a cure for COVID-19.

Parton pledged the money to medics at Nashville, Tennessee's private research school Vanderbilt University on April 1 as she urged others who are financially secure to consider doing the same, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Parton took to Instagram where she wrote: "My longtime friend Dr. Naji Abumrad, who's been involved in research at Vanderbilt for many years, informed me that they were making some exciting advancements towards research of the coronavirus for a cure."

"I am making a donation of $1 million to Vanderbilt towards that research and to encourage people that can afford it to make donations."

The Jolene hitmaker concluded by saying: "Keep the faith, Dolly."

Actress Reese Witherspoon commented: "Dolly, you never cease to amaze me with your generosity and your incredible spirit!!"

Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Angelina Jolie are among the stars who have also made $1 million donations to COVID-19 relief causes.

