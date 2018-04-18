English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Donatella Versace Designs Sunglasses Inspired by Late Brother
Donatella has extended her Tribute Collection to a range of accessories as a tribute to her brother who was murdered outside his Miami home in 1997, reports femalefirst.co.uk.
(Photo: Italian designer Donatella Versace (3L) with former top models Carla Bruni (L), Claudia Schiffer, Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford and Helena Christensen (R)/ Reuters)
Designer Donatella Versace has created sunglasses as a tribute to her late brother Gianni Versace's mysterious "aura".
Donatella has extended her Tribute Collection to a range of accessories as a tribute to her brother who was murdered outside his Miami home in 1997, reports femalefirst.co.uk.
The Spring/Summer 2018 Tribute Collection has supermodels he helped catapult to fame at the height of his success. Donatella has now extended the collection of "perfect" eyewear designs to complete the look.
"When I designed the Tribute collection I also thought about the accessories, not only bags and shoes but the eyewear as the perfect complement to each look," she told Vogue magazine.
The line was inspired by Gianni's "risk-taking, his innovative genius, and above all his allegiance to women", Donatella said.
She dug deep into the fashion house's archives to resurrect her late brother's iconic original prints like the signature gold medusa head, kaleidoscopic chain prints, and the Tresor de la Mer print, to create the range of sunglasses that add an "aura of mystery" to anyone who wears them.
"These prints were the starting point to create the collection and the element that I used to pay homage to the work of my brother. They complete the look and give an instant aura of mystery and seduction to any woman wearing them," she said.
Also Watch
Donatella has extended her Tribute Collection to a range of accessories as a tribute to her brother who was murdered outside his Miami home in 1997, reports femalefirst.co.uk.
The Spring/Summer 2018 Tribute Collection has supermodels he helped catapult to fame at the height of his success. Donatella has now extended the collection of "perfect" eyewear designs to complete the look.
"When I designed the Tribute collection I also thought about the accessories, not only bags and shoes but the eyewear as the perfect complement to each look," she told Vogue magazine.
The line was inspired by Gianni's "risk-taking, his innovative genius, and above all his allegiance to women", Donatella said.
She dug deep into the fashion house's archives to resurrect her late brother's iconic original prints like the signature gold medusa head, kaleidoscopic chain prints, and the Tresor de la Mer print, to create the range of sunglasses that add an "aura of mystery" to anyone who wears them.
"These prints were the starting point to create the collection and the element that I used to pay homage to the work of my brother. They complete the look and give an instant aura of mystery and seduction to any woman wearing them," she said.
Also Watch
-
Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
-
Wednesday 18 April , 2018
The Rape and Murder Of A Young Girl Has Shocked Pakistan
-
Tuesday 17 April , 2018
Commonwealth 2018: A Look Back at India’s Journey in Gold Coast
-
Tuesday 17 April , 2018
Toyota Yaris Review (First Drive) : Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna Rival
-
Saturday 14 April , 2018
127th Birth Anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar
Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
Wednesday 18 April , 2018 The Rape and Murder Of A Young Girl Has Shocked Pakistan
Tuesday 17 April , 2018 Commonwealth 2018: A Look Back at India’s Journey in Gold Coast
Tuesday 17 April , 2018 Toyota Yaris Review (First Drive) : Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna Rival
Saturday 14 April , 2018 127th Birth Anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Kohli Doesn't Feel Like Wearing Orange Cap, Markande Elated
- [In Pics] OnePlus 6 Camera Samples Revealed by OnePlus CEO; Company Hints at Water Resistant Make
- Bhavesh Joshi Superhero First Look: Harshvardhan Kapoor Indulges in Some Ninja-Like Action
- Alia Bhatt is Giving Us Major Style Goals in Her Easy-Breezy Looks; See Pics
- Flipkart-ASUS Enter Strategic Partnership; To Launch ASUS Zenfone Max Pro on April 23