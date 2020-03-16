Donatella Versace Donates 200,000 Euros to Italy Hospital to Help Fight Coronavirus

Celebrated fashion designer Donatella Versace and her daughter Allegra Versace Beck, have donated 200,000 euros to a hospital in Milan, Italy, to help battle the coronavirus.

The Versace chief creative officer shared on Instagram that they have made the donation to the intensive care department of San Raffaele hospital in Milan.

"In times like this, it is important to be united and support however we can to help all those who are in the front lines, fighting every day to save hundreds of lives. This is why, Allegra and I have decided to make a personal donation of 200,000 euros to the intensive care department of San Raffaele hospital in Milan," Donatella said in the statement.

"Our hearts go out to all those who have been affected by this disease and to call the doctors and medical staff who have been working heroically non-stop in the past weeks in the effort to take care of our loved ones," she added.

Italy is the second hardest-hit country after China, where the virus originated in December last year. No less than 1,260 people have died and more than 17,600 have been infected by COVID-19 in Italy.

Donatella is the latest addition to the list of Italian fashion brands and designers to offer financial assistance to help fight the pandemic.

Last week, Giorgio Armani donated USD 1.9 million to the Luigi Sacco and San Raffaele hospitals and the Istituto dei Tumori in Milan, as well as the Istituto Lazzaro Spallanzani in Rome.

