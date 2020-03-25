Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Don't Abandon Your Pets: Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma Make Heartbreaking Appeal to Animal Owners

Alia Bhatt and Anushka Sharma have urged animal owners not to abandon their pets amid lockdown conditions.

News18.com

March 25, 2020, 10:40 AM IST
Don't Abandon Your Pets: Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma Make Heartbreaking Appeal to Animal Owners
Alia Bhatt and Anushka Sharma have urged animal owners not to abandon their pets amid lockdown conditions and misguided fears of contaminatio n in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The actresses have made a heartbreaking appeal to the pet owners not to give up on their animals and reassured them that there is "no evidence" the deadly virus can be transmitted from domestic pets to humans.

In a statement, undersigned by Alia and her sister Shaheen Bhatt, the actress mentioned how "there is currently NO EVIDENCE to suggest that pet animals can be a source of infection to humans. Maharashtra's Health Minister Rajesh Tope has said that there is no case in the world of domesticated animals spreading Coronavirus and people SHOULD NOT ABANDON THEIR PETS for fear of infection."

She further urged the pet owners to maintain good hygiene, "including washing hands before and after handling animals as well as their food," and avoid direct contact if they are sick.

Anushka also voiced her concerns about the pet crisis by sharing a post on her Instagram Story, which read, "It's a humble request for all pet parents to not abandon their pets during these times of crisis. Please instead, take care of them and keep them safe with you. It's inhuman to abandon them."

Several Bollywood stars have taken to social media to urge their fans not to pay heed to such rumours, insisting that pets are not responsible for spreading the virus.

Kriti Sanon, Richa Chadha, Sona Mohapatra, Sonali Bendre, Twinkle Khanna and Arjun Kapoor among others, have also tweeted clarification on the same.

