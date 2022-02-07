Don't Avoid Citrus Fruits Just Because of Cough or Cold. Here's Why

Coughs and cold are common during the winter season. To combat this issue, people incorporate a variety of foods into their diets. However, people also tend to avoid citrus fruits during this period. They believe that fruits, particularly citrus fruits, should be avoided during cough, cold, and phlegm. Experts say that when you have a cough or cold, you should include fruits in your diet.

Including these fruits in your diet will strengthen your immunity and also help overcome the aforementioned problems.

Eat blueberries:

Blueberries should be included in your diet if you have a cough or cold. Blueberries are rich in antioxidants. Minerals, vitamin C, vitamin K, manganese, and fibre are among the nutrients found in them. Eating blueberries boost immunity while also assisting with weight loss. You can also eat lemon, oranges, and grapes as part of your diet.

Have Kiwi:

Kiwi should also be a part of your diet. It is high in antioxidants, folate, potassium, fibre, and vitamins C, K, and E, which not only relieve coughs and colds but also aid with phlegm.

In addition, eating Kiwi helps control disorders like indigestion, blood pressure, and blood coagulation. Kiwi enhances immunity too.

Not only that, you can eat fruits like pineapple, papaya, guava, and mosambi without any worry.

Eat Banana:

During the winter, many avoid eating bananas, especially if they have a cough or cold. Bananas can also be consumed during this time. Yes, you should avoid eating bananas late at night and in the evening.

You can also add fruits like mango, watermelon, and pear to your diet if you desire.

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.