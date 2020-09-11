Don't Consider Our Household to Be a Film Family, Says Shahid Kapoor's Wife Mira Rajput
Mira Rajput, who has two kids with Shahid Kapoor, the son of actors Pankaj Kapur and Neelima Azeem, says that she doesn't consider her family to be a "film family".
Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput Kapoor
Actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput says that she thinks her family is like "any other family." Mira, who has two kids with Shahid, the son of actors Pankaj Kapur and Neelima Azeem, insists that she doesn’t consider her family to be a "film family".
“I think like any other family, ours, too, is a normal family. I don’t consider our household to be a film family. It’s just that my husband works in films. It is his profession, and not something that formulates our entire life,” she tells Times of India.
Mira and Shahid got married in 2015 and celebrated their five-year anniversary recently. They are parents to daughter Misha and son Zain. Mira, who is an English Honours graduate from Lady Sri Ram College of Delhi University, says that her transition to Mumbai was "easy" due to all the support she got. “The last five years have been wonderful in all aspects,” she adds.
Shahid and his family are all currently living at a farmhouse in Punjab. They are all enjoying spending quality time with one another. Talking about the same, Mira said, “The day begins with Misha attending her online school, or we do some homeschooling. Later, we have a lot of free time to play. That’s the time Shahid really enjoys as he gets to play with the kids. He plays football with them. He is training Misha to cycle and even Zain is trying to use the tricycle. We also play board games with the kids and watch a lot of movies."
View this post on Instagram
5 years, 4 souls, 3 homes, 2 babies and 1 beautiful family ❤️ There’s nobody I’d rather be on this journey called life than you my love. I fall in love with you more every day. And I’m the luckiest girl in the world to have the love of my life be my best friend. Thank you for everything, for being my strength and for walking through everything together, hand in hand. I love you ❤️ You make me laugh like no one else. And more often than not I’m laughing at you. Please don’t forget. Wife is always right. And the three golden words will always be “I am sorry” 😝 To many more years of us 💓 💋💓❤️
Mira turned 26 earlier this week and Shahid wrote a romantic post dedicated to his wife. “Happy birthday my love. You are beautiful inside out. And I am blessed to have you in my life” he wrote with a picture of Mira.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- US Open 2020 Women's Final Live Updates, Naomi Osaka vs Victoria Azarenka: Osaka Takes 2nd Set 6-3
- Company That Sold Rhea Chakraborty’s ‘Roses Are Red’ T-Shirt Are Stocking Up After it Goes Viral
- Roar of Sushant Singh Rajput Fans the Loudest Sound Ever: Shekhar Suman to Amitabh Bachchan
- Prakash Raj Takes a Dig at Kangana Ranaut by Sharing a Meme
- 'Learnt to Be Atmanirbhar': Visually Impaired Man Sells Homemade Snacks After Losing Job in Pandemic