Don't Drink Yourself Sick This Lockdown

While it may be lucrative to leisurely consume alcohol in excess during the lockdown, your body and mind can feel the health impact of it more than you would like.

"Research studies have suggested that people in the age group of 18-40 years are buying more alcohol than usual during these crisis. People are generally spending more money on liquor as they are likely to drink more to alleviate the stress they are feeling," Dr Anuneet Sabharwal, MBBS, MD Psychiatrist told IANSlife.

However, the increase in drinking might be fun pastime but is likely to have both short and long term impact on the health and safety of individuals.

In the short term, it may help people to calm themselves down or release some tension and stress but in the long term, it may lead to alcohol addiction or it might negatively impact our immune system.

Sociologically, alcohol consumption gone out of hand also puts families and communities at risk, especially in a time when most are sheltering in place.

As per Dr Sabharwal, these measures can be used to ensure mindful moderate and responsible drinking.

1. Keep track. It is always suggested keeping a track of your drinks. There are many ways to keep a track of your drinks such as using an app, blood alcohol concentration (BAC) and alcohol-related caloric intake.

2. Don't drink past your "off" switch. In other words, it is suggested to stop drinking before you stop thinking.

3. Understand your heavy drinking triggers and plan ahead. Make a list of the people, places, and situations that have led to heavy drinking in the past, and try to avoid them.

4. Don't drink to self-medicate. People who use alcohol to self-medicate themselves tend to over-drink most of the times.

