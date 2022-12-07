Don’t Ignore These Signs, It Could Be A Heart Attack

In India, there has been a rapid rise in heart attacks in people aged between 25 and 55. Over the last 20 years, heart attack incidences have doubled to 25 percent in people below the age of 40 years. This happens because of a sedentary lifestyle, hypertension or stress, lack of exercise, drinking, smoking, poor nutritional diet and lack of proper sleep.

Cardiologists say, a Heart attack usually occurs when a blood clot blocks the blood flow to the heart. The symptoms may include- abnormal heartbeat and chest pain which usually starts in the middle of your chest and reaches to other parts of the body, such as arms, neck, jaw and ears.

Silent myocardial infarction (SMI) is a condition in which the symptoms of heart attack are so mild and brief that you may not realise that you had a heart attack. That’s why it is called silent heart attack. According to the Harvard Health Journal, men may feel fatigue or physical discomfort and consider this could be a result of overwork, poor sleep, or some general age-related ache or pain. Similarly other symptoms of silent heart attack include mild pain in the throat or chest, which could be confused with gastric reflux, indigestion and heartburn.

Senior Consultant Interventional Cardiologist of Yashoda Hospital, Dr G Ramesh suggests that many young people go to the gym without having a pre-cardiac check-up and even take supplements and do hard weight training, which increase the thickness of the heart wall causing to develop blood clots that result in a heart stroke.

There are the signs of heart attack that people should be aware of like feeling hot and sweaty, anxiety issues, looking grey or pale and having shortness of breath. Other signs of heart attack include dizziness, fatigue, vomiting, light-headedness and shoulder discomfort.

