Don’t Ignore These Signs to Spot Depression in Your Loved Ones

The Covid-19 pandemic, other than the visible devastation it caused, has also driven countless people towards depression. Coronavirus has escalated the mental health problems, and is turning out to be a silent pandemic. Depression and other mental health related problems were already a menace even before Covid-19, and the situation has only become worse. However, identifying a depressed person is not easy at all, and the afflicted individual will also hesitate in opening up about his or her mental health issues.

The stigma and taboo associated with mental health also make matters worse and the patient shuts himself to the world, making the process of healing even more difficult. However, there are some subtle signs and body language through which you can understand if your loved ones or friends are going through a hard phase.

Low energy

If someone is going through depression, you will find that they will not react positively to any good news. The person’s expression, even if they are taken to a happy place, will not change instantly. They will also give brief answers to your questions, and their body language will indicate that they are not comfortable around most people.

Lip changes

When your loved one is under stress, you can notice a visible change in their lips. Their lips will become dry and they will acquire habits such as sucking or biting their lips.

Curl up

One of the signs of a depressed person is that they do not sit or lie in a relaxed position. Often they will curl up on hearing bad news. Such people also sit on a chair with their knees bent and touching their face.

Trying to hold someone

People suffering from depression would always want to hug someone as it is a big stress buster. Hugging someone instantly boosts the oxytocin levels which reduces negative feelings inside you.

If you notice these traits in your loved ones, they could possibly be a victim of depression. You should ensure that you make yourself always available for them so that they can talk to someone if they feel like and come out of this mental anguish.

