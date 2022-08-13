Don’t Ignore These Signs, Your Relationship Could Be Getting Toxic

Domestic violence is taken quite casually by society despite many serious consequences for couples. Often such cases are ignored, calling them normal disputes between husband and wife. So the question arises how do women protect themselves from domestic violence? The married couples and those in a relationship should keep a watch on certain behaviours of your partner, which could indicate that your relationship is getting toxic.

According to Mayo Clinic, these are warning signs in a relationship through which women can save themselves from domestic violence.

1. Calling by derogatory names

Mutual respect is one of the foremost priorities for a healthy relationship. If your partner doesn’t hesitate in calling you by insulting names and abuses, it is time to leave the relationship. Such behaviour indicates that your partner clearly has got no sense of respect.

2. Forces you to have sex

Consent should always be respected in a relationship. If your partner is forcing you to be physically intimate with him or her, it is a sign of dominance and lack of respect. In the future there will be many more instances where they will hurt you in a similar manner. It’s better to quit the relationship before it becomes more toxic.

3. Over Possessive nature

People who get quite possessive of their partners are emotionally unstable by nature. They will not let you live freely. Often they will also accuse you of cheating in a relationship. You should end this relationship without any delay.

4. Controlling Nature

Another sign of an abusive relationship is partners controlling your life. They will try to control every aspect of your life, from clothes you wear to the amount of money you spend. They even try to control your choice of food, clothes and even going out for work. They will also try to pose restrictions on your meetings with friends and parents. It is better to leave these types of relationships.

Domestic abusers often follow a cycle of first committing violence and then apologising. They will apologise for their acts, promising to change, but won’t change their behaviour. So, it’s advisable not to ignore their abusive behaviour following their apology.

