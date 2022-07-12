Don’t Ignore These Symptoms; They Could Be Signs Of Cancer

Cancer is a life-threatening disease but it can be treated if diagnosed early. Watching out for early symptoms can be slightly difficult as no particular sign indicates cancer. It might be difficult to diagnose cancer, but regular screenings can prevent its formation. This article curates all possible cancer symptoms to be observed very carefully. These symptoms are listed in a report published in the Prevention portal.

Cough

Cough can feel quite normal due to a seasonal change but it can be a cancer symptom if persisting for a long time. It could be an indication of lung or Thyroid cancer. It doesn’t harm to go take a doctor’s advice if these symptoms persist.

Unexplained Pain

Constant pain is the body’s way of indicating that there can be a huge problem. This problem can vary from bone to ovarian cancer. Katriina Whitaker’s research indicates that people usually ignore the first signs of symptoms. These initial signs then culminate into bigger ones.

Bleeding

Bleeding can be one of the major signals of cancer. Coughing up blood can indicate lung cancer. Blood in the stool can be a symptom of colon cancer. Women who are experiencing sudden bleeding in the vagina should check for cervical cancer. Blood in the urine can indicate bladder cancer. Unexplained bleeding can occur in any phase of cancer. Without any delay, you should pay a visit to the doctor if this symptom occurs.

Lumps

Unusual lumps are also a warning sign to go for a medical visit. Research conducted by study author Katriina Whitaker revealed that 67% of people went for medical checkups in case of lumps. 77% didn’t think of these lumps to be something serious. This callous approach should never be avoided in case of lumps. It could be an indication of a major problem.

Changes in Bowel habits

Changes in bowel habits could be the result of food and medications. Still, a medical checkup should be preferred in case of changes in the bowel system. It could be a sign of colon cancer.

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

