Don’t let a Shoe String Budget defer your Travel Plans

Your foreign travel exploits can burn a hole in your pocket and if you are not ready for it yet, then in all probability you would defer your travel plans. However, with these 7 uber cool destinations in the country, you can plan a memorable trip even when you are on a tight budget:1. PondicherryA popular destination for hikers and solo travellers, Pondicherry offers a sneak peek into the colonial times and has a plethora of amazing activities to choose from. Swamped with funky cafes that offer mouth-watering delicacies with French and Indian fusion or just some quality time with books; European style architecture like the White Town which is one of a kind experience; beautiful churches; pristine beaches with activities like surfing or parasailing or simply basking in the sun; or visit the renowned Sri Aurobindo Ashram and the nearby settlement of Auroville. You can also rent a bike here to explore the city.2. Mahabaleshwar and PanchganiLocated a few kms away from Mumbai and Pune, Mahabaleshwar and Panchgani have a tranquil and laid back vibe to it. The picturesque towns are popular for a vast expanse of greenery, pictorial views of the Western Ghats and strawberry fields. Things to do in Mahabaleshwar include boating in the beautiful Venna Lake amidst thick green cover or for pictorial views just out of a fairytale you could head to Arthur’s Seat Point, Echo Point, Wilson Point or Bombay Point. The chinaman Falls here call for an absolutely mandatory visit.Panchgani is located 20 minutes away from Mahabaleshwar, and you can enjoy horse riding here on Table Land or just go for grocery shopping at Mapro Gardens, sort of a farmer’s market with fresh fruits, squashes and much more.3. RishikeshLocated in Uttarakhand, Rishikesh has something for everyone. Swamped with temples, quirky cafes, ashrams and sports like river rafting, trekking, giant wheeling and even bungee jumping, Risihikesh is the perfect destination for times when you’re looking to relax but are on a shoestring budget. Make sure to visit the Beatles Ashram, named after the famous band itself and yes they have been here!4. KodaikanalA paradise for nature lovers, Kodaikanal captivates you with its dense forests, lush green grasslands and stunning waterfalls. You can relax in boats in the Kodai lake or visit the Bear Shola Falls or indulge in horse riding. Pillar Rocks are situated nearby and are ideal for a casual laid back day or a family picnic of sorts.5. KasolPopular amongst young travellers, Kasol is located in the Parvati Valley in Himachal Pradesh. It is known for its virginal charm and beauty along with hippie culture and quirky cafes with mouthwatering Italian and Israeli cuisines. You can also trek up to Kheerganga from here.6. JaipurLocated 4 hours from Delhi, Jaipur might seem like an expensive destination but actually, you can enjoy the Royal charm and beauty of this picturesque location even on a shoestring budget. Jaipur houses various forts, palaces, havelis like Forts of Amer, Jaigarh and Nahargarh, Hawa Mahal, Jai Mahal, etc. all of which are architectural wonders. Authentic Rajasthani cuisine is served at every nook and cranny of this land.7. DharamshalaA fusion of Tibetan and Buddhist culture, Dharamshala is a quaint hill station in Himachal Pradesh. Swamped with beautiful Buddhist temples, tea gardens, a huge cricket stadium and chic local markets, there is so much to do in Mcleodganj and Dharamshala.