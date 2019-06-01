Don't Let Cancer Define You: Tahira Kashyap

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath SinghDefence
Amit ShahHome Affairs
Nitin GadkariRoad Transport & Highways, Micro Small & Medium Enterprises
D V Sadananda GowdaChemicals & Fertilizers
Nirmala SitharamanFinance, Corporate Affairs
Ramvilas PaswanConsumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution
Narendra Singh TomarAgriculture & Farmers Welfare, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj
Ravi Shankar PrasadLaw & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology
Harsimrat Kaur BadalFood Processing Industries
Thawar Chand GehlotSocial Justice & Empowerment
S JaishankarExternal Affairs
Ramesh Pokhriyal NishankHuman Resource Development
Arjun MundaTribal Affairs
Smriti IraniWomen & Child Development, Textiles
Harsh VardhanHealth & Family Welfare, Science & Technology, Earth Sciences
Prakash JavadekarEnvironment Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting
Piyush GoyalRailways, Commerce & Industry
Dharmendra Pradhan Petroleum & Natural Gas, Steel
Mukhtar Abbas NaqviMinority Affairs
Pralhad JoshiParliamentary Affairs, Coal, Mines
Dr Mahendra Nath PandeySkill Development & Entrepreneurship
Arvind SawantHeavy Industries & Public Enterprise
Giriraj SinghAnimal Husbandry Dairying & Fisheries
Gajendra Singh ShekhawatJal Shakti
Santosh Kumar GangwarLabour & Employment
Rao Inderjit SinghMinistry of Statistics & Program Implementation, Planning
Shripad Yesso NaikAYUSH
Dr Jitendra SinghDevelopment of North Eastern Region, Prime Minister's Office, Personnel Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy, Space
Kiren RijijuYouth Affairs & Sports
Prahlad Singh PatelCulture, Tourism
R K SinghPower, New & Renewable Energy
Hardeep Singh PuriHousing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation
Mansukh L MandaviyaShipping
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
Don't Let Cancer Define You: Tahira Kashyap
Back in September 2018, Tahira Kashyap was detected with DCIS (ductal carcinoma in situ) in her right breast with high-grade malignant cells.
Back in September 2018, Tahira Kashyap was detected with DCIS (ductal carcinoma in situ) in her right breast with high-grade malignant cells.
Writer-director Tahira Kashyap Khurrana was detected with pre-invasive breast cancer last year, but she didn't let that define her. She has urged those affected by cancer to follow suit as she feels they are "bigger than the disease".
Back in September 2018, she shared an unexpected news with her thousands of followers on Instagram that she was detected with DCIS (ductal carcinoma in situ) in her right breast with high-grade malignant cells.
Initially, she was not ready to share it with the world. A few visits to the hospital, meeting other patients, talking about cancer and researching about it, made her change her mind.
"No one in my immediate environment judged me. Of course, I was also asked by a couple of my close relatives... they said that the news should remain within the confines of a family circle. I thought that maybe that's the right protocol," Tahira told IANS over phone.
"On the other hand, my doctor told me about so many cases... women who despite getting a few symptoms refuse to get themselves examined because of so much of humiliation associated with it. Some even feel guilty," she shared.
That left her shocked.
"Every patient should get support from family and the workplace," she said.
That's when she started sharing positive messages and creating awareness about cancer on social media.
"My basic has always been... creating awareness about early breast cancer detection and self-love. If you are suffering from cancer, do not let it define you. You are bigger than the disease. Be the stronger person that you always have been.
"I wanted to remove the stigma and taboo associated with cancer. No matter what life throws at you, take it in your stride and have immense love for yourself because it is you who is putting up the fight and you are no less than a warrior," said Tahira.
Ahead of National Cancer Survivors' Day, which falls on June 2, the wife of actor Ayushmann Khurrana is reiterating it in a video called "Birthmarks" by Culture Machine's channel Blush.
"There is a picture that I had posted on Instagram on World Cancer Day. It (the video) is played on that," she said referring to her shirtless photo in which she is seen embracing her scar.
As of now, she is in "pink of my health".
"I am doing pretty good. Of course, I had chemotherapy which has side effects...it can be endless, but I don't want to acknowledge them. I am concentrating more on what all I can do," she said.
Getting back to work is one of them. She just directed a music video, featuring her brother-in-law Aparshakti Khurana. There is also a film in the pipeline. It's been quite delayed though.
"I have to make it and I will be making the film very soon. We are still in the process of putting everything together," said Tahira.
"It's a film about five women belonging to different age groups...what all quirky issues they face in their life and how they deal with them. It is a fun, quirky, slice of life, happy film," she added.
