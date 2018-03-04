GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Assembly Election LIVE Results

Assembly Election LIVE Results

  • WON

    RATAN LAL NATH

    BJP (Mohanpur)
  • WON

    SUDIP ROY BARMAN

    BJP (Agartala)
  • LOST

    GOPAL CHANDRA ROY

    CONG (Banamalipur)
  • LOST

    MANIK DEY

    CPI(M) (Majlishpur)
  • LOST

    BAHARUL MAJUMDER

    BJP (Boxanagar)
  • WON

    MANIK SARKAR

    CPI(M) (Dhanpur)
  • LOST

    BIRAJIT SINHA

    CONG (Kailashahar)
  • WON

    AL HEK

    BJP (Pynthorumkhrah)
  • WON

    AMPAREEN LYNGDOH

    CONG (East Shillong)
  • LOST

    PAUL LYNGDOH

    UDP (West Shillong)
  • LOST

    ARDENT BASAIAWMOIT

    HSPDP (Nongkrem)
  • WON

    DONKUPAR ROY

    UDP (Shella)
  • WON

    MUKUL SANGMA

    CONG (Songsak)
  • WON

    JAMES SANGMA

    NPP (Dadenggre)
  • WON

    AGATHA SANGMA

    NPP (South Tura)
  • WON

    ZENITH SANGMA

    CONG (Rangsakona)
  • WON

    MUKUL SANGMA

    CONG (Ampati)
  • WON

    DIKKANCHI D SHIRA

    CONG (Mahendraganj)
  • WON

    TR ZELIANG

    NPF (Peren)
  • WON

    NEIPHIU RIO

    NDPP (Northern angami-ii)
  • LOST

    KEWEKHAPE THERIE

    CONG (Pfutsero)
  • LOST

    KL CHISHI

    BJP (Atoizu)
  • WON

    YANTHUNGO PATTON

    BJP (Tyui)
» »
1-min read

Don’t Let Long Sitting Hours up the risk of Blood Clotting

Foods that you must consume if you sit at work for long hours.

shifa khan | Contributor Content

Updated:March 4, 2018, 5:53 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Don’t Let Long Sitting Hours up the risk of Blood Clotting
Representative Image: Reuters
Sedentary lifestyle is often cited as a culprit that makes you prone to blood clotting or Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT). Sitting glued to your seat for long hours at workplace or being a couch potato at home, inhibits blood circulation in limbs and feet, which makes you vulnerable to the risk of deep vein blood clots. Here are a few everyday foods that you must consume if you sit at work for long hours; accompany these foods with some form of physical activity and limit your TV time.

1. Water

Drink plentiful water to ensure your blood doesn’t thicken. Blood clots or Deep Vein Thrombosis is caused due to thickened blood and lack of activity. Consume at least 6 to 8 glasses of water along with other fluid sources like coconut water, fresh juicy fruits, buttermilk, etc.

2. Garlic/Turmeric

The sulphur content in Garlic is known for its blood-thinning properties. Eating a raw garlic clove first thing in the morning can help you stay fit, if you cannot tolerate the pungent taste of this odiferous food then either chop it finely and swallow with water, or go for garlic supplement. Turmeric too is known to reduce the vulnerability to blood clots.

3. Kiwi/Grapes

Kiwi and grapes possess anti-blood-clotting properties and are known to be effective against DVT. Both the fruits are rich in fluid, have natural sugar, antioxidants as well as fiber.

Apart from the risk of blood clots, here are other risks that are associated with binge-watching Television or continuously working in front of a computer screen.

1. Sitting for a longer period of time also turns preadipocyte cells into fat cells quicker and faster, making you obese.
2. It increases the risk of cardiac arrest or a heart attack and artery diseases.
3. Sitting for long hours reduces 40% uptake of glucose in insulin, slowly and gradually leading to Type 2 diabetes. Also, obesity itself triggers other lifestyle issues like diabetes.
4. As per several studies, continuously watching TV for more than 2 hours a day, ups your risk of colon cancer by 54% and for endometrial cancer by 66%.
5. If your long sitting hours are combined with lack of exercise, then you are risking your bone-health too.

Also Watch

| Edited by: shifa khan
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES