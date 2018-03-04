Don’t Let Long Sitting Hours up the risk of Blood Clotting

Sedentary lifestyle is often cited as a culprit that makes you prone to blood clotting or Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT). Sitting glued to your seat for long hours at workplace or being a couch potato at home, inhibits blood circulation in limbs and feet, which makes you vulnerable to the risk of deep vein blood clots. Here are a few everyday foods that you must consume if you sit at work for long hours; accompany these foods with some form of physical activity and limit your TV time.Drink plentiful water to ensure your blood doesn’t thicken. Blood clots or Deep Vein Thrombosis is caused due to thickened blood and lack of activity. Consume at least 6 to 8 glasses of water along with other fluid sources like coconut water, fresh juicy fruits, buttermilk, etc.The sulphur content in Garlic is known for its blood-thinning properties. Eating a raw garlic clove first thing in the morning can help you stay fit, if you cannot tolerate the pungent taste of this odiferous food then either chop it finely and swallow with water, or go for garlic supplement. Turmeric too is known to reduce the vulnerability to blood clots.Kiwi and grapes possess anti-blood-clotting properties and are known to be effective against DVT. Both the fruits are rich in fluid, have natural sugar, antioxidants as well as fiber.Apart from the risk of blood clots, here are other risks that are associated with binge-watching Television or continuously working in front of a computer screen.1. Sitting for a longer period of time also turns preadipocyte cells into fat cells quicker and faster, making you obese.2. It increases the risk of cardiac arrest or a heart attack and artery diseases.3. Sitting for long hours reduces 40% uptake of glucose in insulin, slowly and gradually leading to Type 2 diabetes. Also, obesity itself triggers other lifestyle issues like diabetes.4. As per several studies, continuously watching TV for more than 2 hours a day, ups your risk of colon cancer by 54% and for endometrial cancer by 66%.5. If your long sitting hours are combined with lack of exercise, then you are risking your bone-health too.