Don’t Miss the Gym, Use the Resistance Band for Best Workout

As most of the gyms are yet to resume normal operations due to Covid-19 pandemic, fitness enthusiasts are facing a dilemma. Most of them are struggling to keep up with their daily routine. With no other option left, people have resorted to home.

Doing a proper workout at home comes with various challenges such as the need for equipment and free weights, space and also motivation. But what can you do if you don’t have weights? Here comes the ‘Resistance Band’ to your rescue.

These bands have changed people’s perception of workout. So, here are some of the exercises that you can do with a resistance band:

The Bent-Over Row

This is a great pulling exercise for your back muscles. You start by keeping both your feet on the resistance band hip-width apart. Hold each end of the band to your sides and slightly bend your knees. Try to maintain hip hinge position, flat back, chest up and pull the band towards the side keeping the elbows close to the body. Slowly release your hands to the starting position and continue the movement.

The Bicep Curl

Start by standing with both feet on the resistance band and hold each end of the band. By keeping your arms extended, slowly curl your hands all the way up to your shoulders. Try squeezing the biceps without moving your elbows and slowly release your arms to the starting position.

The Chest Press

First, make sure to anchor the band onto something secure behind you. Grab each side of the band and keep one foot in front of the other so that you have a better stance. Now press the band forward maintaining the tension in the arms till your hands reach in front of you. The next step is to slowly bend the elbows and bring the band back to the starting position. Please make sure to maintain the resistance with each rep.

The Shoulder Press

For this, start by standing on the resistance band and hold one end of the band at your shoulder height. The next step is to extend the arms directly above the shoulder, bring the band back to the starting position and repeat the movement.

Still, missing the gym?

(Author Sameeran Chetia is a certified fitness trainer)