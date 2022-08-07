Don’t Miss These Early Symptoms Of Prostate Cancer

Prostate cancer is one of the most prominent forms of cancer among men. Though it is more likely among men over 65 years of age, these days, the cases are rising in the younger generation as well, as per a report by Cytecare Cancer Hospital.

It is a disease that occurs in the prostate gland in males. The gland helps secretes fluid that helps in the nourishment of the sperm. A delay in diagnosis and treatment can be fatal, health experts warn.

The symptoms of prostate cancer often go ignored or are neglected which leads to an advanced and untreatable stage of cancer. Here, we discuss some of the early symptoms of this benign disease that you should watch out for.

According to the Cancer Treatment Centers of America (CTCA), some symptoms related to the urinary system can be experienced by the patients since the gland is located close to the bladder and the urethra. Some of these could include trouble or difficulty in urination, burning sensation or pain during urination, urinating frequently at night or complete loss of bladder control.

Apart from this, you could also be witnessing blood in your urine or semen. Erectile dysfunction or painful ejaculation are also some of the early symptoms of prostate cancer.

Neglecting these early signs can also lead to the cancer spreading to the other parts of the body including your bones and lymph node and can cause severe complications. This is called advanced or metastatic prostate cancer.

According to the CTCA, the symptoms of advanced prostate cancer include swelling in legs or pelvic area, numbness or pain in the hips, leg or feet and bone pain.

Since the life-threatening conditions are more common even among younger men now, it is advisable that they understand their risk factors and go for regular checkups if they experience any of the above-mentioned signs. An early diagnosis will reduce the chances of the cancer spreading to other parts of the body and turning fatal.

