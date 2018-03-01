English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Don't Slip, Trip: Wear Right Footwear on Holi
Opt for waterproof, non-leather footwear. Sturdy floaters, slip-ons, flip-flops and water-resistant clogs make for a perfect choice when you have to face spills and water shots.
Allahabad University students smear colored powder on each other as they celebrate Holi, the festival of colors, in Allahabad. (Image: AP)
Being stylish is good but wearing something safe on your feet is equally important to avoid falling and slipping on Holi. Invest in a sturdy pair of flip-flops or water resistant clogs, experts suggest.
Rajeev Bhatia assistant vice-president marketing, Relaxo Footwear and Surabhi Agarwal, head of merchandising, Crocs India, have listed tips for a safe Holi:
* Opt for waterproof, non-leather footwear. Sturdy floaters, slip-ons, flip-flops and water-resistant clogs make for a perfect choice when you have to face spills and water shots. Also, it's better to go for open footwear that lets your feet breathe.
* Do not compromise with quality and comfort for style as cheap stuff might break off the second you start dancing or playing Holi. Go for rubber flip-flops and totally avoid wearing shoes as they fill up with water and then become slippery and messy to carry.
* Say no to any footwear with heels as you do not want to end up spraining your ankle and miss out on all the Holi fun.
* Coloured water seeping into shoes can lead to sodden sticky shoes, fungal infections and other diseases. Ensure you dry your feet completely after playing Holi. You can also also soak your feet in antibacterial liquid and slather anti-fungal powder to keep fungal infections at bay.
* Pair up your Holi outfit with bright-coloured shoes. Fun prints also look great in this festival of colours.
* Dry your shoes completely before keeping them back in the rack. You can air dry them, wipe with a soft cloth and then store them. You don't want mould to live in your beloved shoes.
Also Watch
Rajeev Bhatia assistant vice-president marketing, Relaxo Footwear and Surabhi Agarwal, head of merchandising, Crocs India, have listed tips for a safe Holi:
* Opt for waterproof, non-leather footwear. Sturdy floaters, slip-ons, flip-flops and water-resistant clogs make for a perfect choice when you have to face spills and water shots. Also, it's better to go for open footwear that lets your feet breathe.
* Do not compromise with quality and comfort for style as cheap stuff might break off the second you start dancing or playing Holi. Go for rubber flip-flops and totally avoid wearing shoes as they fill up with water and then become slippery and messy to carry.
* Say no to any footwear with heels as you do not want to end up spraining your ankle and miss out on all the Holi fun.
* Coloured water seeping into shoes can lead to sodden sticky shoes, fungal infections and other diseases. Ensure you dry your feet completely after playing Holi. You can also also soak your feet in antibacterial liquid and slather anti-fungal powder to keep fungal infections at bay.
* Pair up your Holi outfit with bright-coloured shoes. Fun prints also look great in this festival of colours.
* Dry your shoes completely before keeping them back in the rack. You can air dry them, wipe with a soft cloth and then store them. You don't want mould to live in your beloved shoes.
Also Watch
| Edited by: ---
- Sridevi Death : Meet the Man Who Helped Send Back Sridevi's Body to India
- Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ First Look at MWC 2018
- Watch Now: Exclusive Interview With Jimmy Shergill, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda #NotSoSerious
- LG V30S ThinQ First Look Video at MWC 2018
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sourav Ganguly Rues Not Having MS Dhoni in his 2003 World Cup Squad
- 4 Hair Care Tips for Holi to Keep Your Strands from Damage
- Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ First Look at MWC 2018
- Kangana Ranaut Can Bring Character To Every Outfit: Designer Neeta Lulla on Manikarnika
- Holi 2018: Traditional Recipes With A Delicious Twist