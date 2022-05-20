Don’t Throw Away Almond Peels, They Can Come Handy

Almonds are one of the healthiest dry fruits and also very readily available. They are enjoyed by people of all age groups. At the same time, some people also like to eat soaked almonds. Most of us discard the peels while doing this but did you know that are a lot of ways almond peels can actually be useful to you? We are here to tell you about why you should not discard almond peels. So read on to know more.

Almond peels can be used for compost

You can use almond peels as fertilizer in plants. The antioxidant, antimicrobial, antiviral and prebiotic properties present in almond peels work to increase the number of metabolites and Vitamin E in plants. To make compost of almond peels, first dry them well in the sun and grind them. Now put the powder made from almond peels in the plants.

Consume almond peels in different ways

You can also consume almond peels in the form of chutney. To make chutney, soak almond peels overnight. Now roast the peanuts and grind them with almond peels. Put oil in a pan, add onion, urad dal, black pepper powder and cumin and fry together. After cooling, mix ground almond peel, peanuts, salt and tamarind juice in this mixture. Serve by garnishing the chutney with a tempering of mustard seeds and curry leaves.

Make body wash out of almond peels

Body wash made from almond husks helps to moisturize and keep the skin soft with anti-aging properties. To make it, mix 2 teaspoons milk, 1 teaspoon turmeric, a little rose water and honey in 1 tablespoon almond peel and soak it for 5 minutes. Apply this mixture as a body scrubber and face pack.

