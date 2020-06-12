Don't Use Alcohol-based Sanitiser To Wipe Phones, Suggests Hina Khan
Hina Khan posted an Instagram video showing how her beau Rocky Jaiswal damaged his phone by applying sanitiser.
Actress Hina Khan feels wiping phones using alcohol-based sanitiser is not a good idea. Hina posted an Instagram video showing how her beau Rocky Jaiswal damaged his phone by applying sanitiser. She later went out with her brother and Rocky to buy a new phone.
"So this is what happened to the screen. The glue came off and the screen popped out from one side completely. No alcohol based sanitisers on your phones," Hina captioned one of the videos.
She even posted a picture of Rocky, who's seen flaunting his new phone. "Wipe your cell phones with a napkin soaked in warm water. Samjhe Rocky Jaiswal. Finally you bought a new cell phone after ages," Hina wrote.
Recently, Hina gained a fan-following of eight million on Instagram. To celebrate, she shared a photograph of herself holding a chocolate cake with "congrats... 8 m" written on it.
8M #InstaFam The family is growing and my love for each one of you is reaching new heights, I never knew existed. I am humbled and filled with gratitude. Thanking everyone from the bottom of my heart, the people who were there from the start and the ones who joined along the way. We now more than ever have the responsibility to act as one, be humble, be loving and be mindful of our journey together so far. #BiggerToBeBetter #StrongerTogether
On the professional front, Hina will be sharing screen space with Kushal Tandon in the web show Unlock: The Haunted App.
