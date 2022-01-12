Don't Want to Buy Ghee From Store? No Problem. Here's How You Make it at Home

Many people prefer to make desi ghee at home instead of buying from a store. Ghee made at home is pure and healthy. However, extracting the ghee can sometimes take more effort and time. During the winter season, many have difficulty extracting ghee at home. As a result, many households purchase ghee from the market rather than making it at home. If you buy ghee in the winter because you can’t make it at home, there’s a solution for you.

Here’s how you can easily make it at home. By collecting cream for a week, you can easily extract up to a litre of ghee. The method is simple and quick.

If you plan on extracting cream from milk at home, then buy full cream milk and not toned milk. The longer you boil it, the more cream it will produce when it cools.

Keep the cream refrigerated for a week to 15 days in a bowl. When you have half or a kilogram of cream, separate the ghee from it.

Extraction of ghee

Take out the cream from the refrigerator to bring it to room temperature. This can be done 4 to 5 hours in advance.

After about an hour of keeping the cream at room temperature, you will notice that it has softened. Now, add a spoonful of curd to the cream and whisk it a little. Cover it and set it aside for an hour.

After an hour, the cream will get softened due to the inclusion of curd. Now, with the help of a spoon, start whisking it. It is also important to add lukewarm water during whisking.

Water and butter will separate from the cream after five minutes of whisking. After some more whisking, you will notice that the butter is floating in the water. Separate this butter into a pan.

Now, gently pour some water over the butter to extract buttermilk and heat the remaining butter in the pan on a gas stove.

The butter and ghee will start to separate after the pan has been heated. Now, filter the ghee and store it in a jar.

