Don't Want to Buy Sprouted Mung From Market? Here's How You Prepare Them At Home

Mung bean sprouts, commonly known as bean sprouts or moong beans, are made from soaked mung beans. This bean is widely used in various Asian cuisines, including Indian, Thai, and Lao cuisines, and is mostly grown in Eastern and Southeastern Asia.

While the ready-made sprouted mung bean is widely available, preparing them at home is one of the simplest things to do. This does not necessitate the use of any specialised equipment. Mung beans respond nicely to this treatment.

Traditionally, the mung is let to grow on a knotted muslin cloth. It has even been simplified by removing the cloth approach. A simple bowl would suffice.

Here’s how to go about it:

Wash the mung beans in enough water 2-3 times to remove any dirt or dust. Soak the bean for 8-10 hours or overnight in water. The bean would grow significantly after an 8-hour soak. Rinse the beans after draining them. Place aside.

Put the drained beans in a dish, cover with a lid, and set away in a dark place. You can also keep it in a kitchen cabinet. Allow 24 hours for it to germinate. After around 24 hours, it will start to sprout. The bean would grow quickly. If the temperature is a little cool, it may take a little longer for the seeds to germinate. In hot and humid conditions, it germinates quickly.

At this point, use the sprouted bean right away or store it in the fridge for up to two days.

When the sprouting moong is prepared, it can be used in a variety of ways. However, if you want to take full benefit of the nutrients inherent in it, you can have it raw by mixing it with ground cumin, black pepper, and lemon juice, or you can fry it by combining it with a little oil.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.