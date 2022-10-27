Don't Want To Hit The Gym? Here Are 3 Ways You Can Shed Those Extra Kilos

Losing weight is not an easy task, and it may take months to achieve the desired goal. But the good news is rigorous workout is not the only option to shed those extra kilos. You can instead choose to work out at home without a personal trainer, making conscious efforts of eating healthy foods, drinking plenty of water, not skipping any meals and also avoiding processed and sugary foods. A few conscious efforts will help you remain fit and healthy and also help you lose weight. Here are a few ways to lose weight at home –

Healthy food options:

Eat a protein-rich diet

Protein is the king of nutrients as it is known to boost metabolism. A protein-rich diet will keep you feeling full and reduce your appetite. Eating foods like chicken, eggs, fish, yoghurt and paneer is an excellent source of protein.

Keep snacking

Instead of eating a plateful of your favourite food, choose to cut down on your portion size and eat at regular intervals. Eating comparatively less food at one time will aid in digestion. You can have fresh and sliced fruits, nutritious nuts, or yoghurt for munching.

Fruits and Fibre

Fruits are healthy and contain essential nutrients that our body needs on a daily basis. Include fibre in your diet as it keeps you full and aids in weight loss. Oats, whole grain bread, brown rice, peas, and lentils are great sources of fibre.

Easy workout routine:

Jumping Jacks

This exercise works all the major muscles in the lower body. It strengthens the glutes, hamstrings, quads, hips, calves and shins. To develop more power and strength and burn more calories, jump higher and faster. Add more reps for an intense workout.

Skipping

Skipping can help you tone your muscles and provides a full-body workout by toning the upper body.

Crunches

Add crunches to your exercise regime to tone your abs. This exercise works the abdominal muscles and makes it ideal for engaging and strengthening the core muscles by working on the lower back muscles and obliques.

Drink plenty of fluids

Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated. Drinking water 30 minutes before a meal can help you reduce your portion size which will automatically reduce your calorie intake.

Opt for unsweetened coffee instead of sugary beverages

Cut down on alcohol intake as it is one of the contributing factors to weight gain.

Drink fluids like smoothies, and cold-pressed or homemade juices to add nutritional value to your diet.

