Dos And Don’t After Breast Cancer Surgery

Breast cancer is one of the many forms of cancer that can affect the human body. Breast cancer, like any other form of cancer, occurs when certain cells stop dying and keep growing larger. While mostly present in women, the disease can be found in men as well. Being one of the most common and aggressive forms of cancer in India, it resulted in the deaths of over 76,000 women in 2020, according to government data. Every October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month is commemorated to raise awareness about breast health and the importance of screening for the early diagnosis of breast cancer.

According to the doctors, it is quintessential to increase awareness as most of the cancers which get diagnosed in India are in the third stage. For people who are undergoing breast cancer surgery like mastectomy or lumpectomy, there are some do’s and don’ts which should be followed thoroughly for an early recovery. Given below are some instructions that one needs to follow after the completion of breast cancer surgery.

Dos

Quit Smoking

Stop smoking at least one month before the surgery and do not smoke for at least a month after. Smoking can have a negative influence on the results of the surgery and prevent proper healing. This happens because nicotine puts people at an increased risk of infection, which can result in complications.

Take pain medications

It’s very common to feel numbness and soreness after surgery. Therefore, it is recommended to consult the doctor for proper medications. In case you feel severe pain, it is highly advised to ask your doctor to prescribe the appropriate pain medication for better recovery.

Make mental health a priority

Don’t feel shy about taking care of your mental health. Prioritizing mental health should be a part of the recovery process after undergoing breast cancer surgery. Procedures like mastectomy have been known to have a heavy toll on many women. One can either join a support group or seek out breast cancer survivors for emotional support and well-being.

Maintain a balanced diet

Make sure you eat a balanced diet while you’re recovering. Take the proper amount of nutrition and proteins in your diet. Don’t skip meals and always remember to follow a nutritious diet for a speedy recovery.

Don’ts

Don’t do any strenuous exercise

Strenuous activities should be avoided for at least one month. Moreover, refrain from lifting heavy objects to accidentally prevent opening any of your stitches. Afterwards, start doing lower body exercises and gradually upper body exercises.

Don’t sleep or lie on your tummy

The sleeping posture which is highly recommended after breast surgery is to lie down on your back with your head and shoulders raised with a pillow. Lying on your stomach can result in extra pressure being put on your stitches.

Don’t be in a rush to recover

Understand that proper recovery and healing take time. You should not demand overnight results from your body.

