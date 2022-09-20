Do's And Don'ts Of Hair Serums You Must Know

Tired of frizzy, dry and errant baby hairs? Worry not, hair serums are to the rescue. Most of you do know but for the uninitiated, hair serums add shine to dull hair and tame frizzy and dry hair. They also nourish and add a layer of moisture that helps in fighting frizz

Serum is good for conditioning and nourishing hair, it helps detangle hair and adds shine while making it look healthy. “Keys to keep in mind while selecting the right hair serum depend on three major factors – knowing the right ingredients, understanding your hair type and the direction of the usage of the serum,” says Rupali Sharma, Founder, Aegte – Makeup, Skin & Hair.

The key ingredients define the benefits of the product, whether is recommended for frizzy hair, dry hair, curly hair or coloured hair. Before you select the serum, understand your hair type and the requirement. Keratin, onion, rice water, redensyl and argon oil-based products work best to treat major hair issues.

How To Choose A Hair Serum According To Your Hair Type?

Coarse hair types: Opt for serums that offer intensive moisturizing. Serums that can protect your hair against humidity and seal in hydration are your best bet. Look for castor, marula, and rosewood products for intense hydration.

Curly hair types: A formula that is lightweight and can add bounce and definition. On similar lines, women with fine hair can opt for lighter formulas too.

Straight hair types: As serum is known to smoothen and moisturize hair, straight hair will appear glossier with a leave-in serum.

Keratin serums should be used on damaged hair. These serums are often known as repairing and fortifying.

Tips while using hair serums

“It is recommended not to rub the serum like oil, always apply the serum to clean and damp hair. Take 2-3 drops of serum and apply it gently from the ends to the middle of your hair strands. We recommend the application of Hair Vitalizer which has a similar consistency to serum and possess several benefits to the hair,” adds Sharma.

Hair is as important as your skin and we should avoid any kind of harmful chemicals being applied to it.

“Do not apply silicone-based hair serum to hair strands as it creates build-up and weighs down your hair making your hair thin and rough in the long run,” says Stuti Kothari, co-Founder WishCare.

Rather opt for a scalp-based serum as it aids in repairing your hair strand by directly working only on hair follicles. Patented molecules like redensyl, anagian, baicapil and natural ingredients like rice water, caffeine, biotin and plant keratin are holy ingredients for hair serum.

