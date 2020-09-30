Dos and Don’ts on Train Journey During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Since the Covid-19 pandemic, there are a lot of changes made in the travelling rules and regulation in the country. From booking the ticket to the sitting arrangement, all have been regulated to curb the spread of the ongoing coronavirus.

Travelling by train needs a lot of preparedness than usual, especially on a journey for one day or more on the train. As the government ease the lockdown, people have been travelling for personal and business reasons.

If you are planning on a train journey, here are some do’s and don’ts to keep in mind and follow:

1. You can book your ticket through the IRCTC website or its mobile application. Cancellation can be done 24 hours before the scheduled departure of the train.

2. Catering Service is no more available and only packed items, ready to eat, packaged drinking water, tea, coffee and beverages are provided with payment on limited trains and station with catering units while no food will be provided in the train without a pantry car. And the eatables are not included in the fare.

3. Passengers are advised to carry their own food and drinking water.

4. Everybody travelling should wear face masks all the time, from entry to the train station till the end of the journey. The passengers are advised to reach the station in advance to avoid the long queue for thermal screening and ticket check at the station. Only asymptomatic passengers are only permitted to travel.

5. Passengers are asked to bring their own linen and blankets as all the basic amenities like the bedding and curtains are no more provided inside the train.

6. The travellers have to maintain social distancing both at the station and on trains. After reaching the destination, the passengers have to adhere to health protocols as prescribed by the destination state/UT.

7. It is mandatory for all the passengers to download and use the Aarogya Setu application on their smartphones.