Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #GaneshChaturthi#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Downloading Free Films from Pirate Websites Can Lead to This Penalty

The act of piracy is illegal in India. Despite that, huge amount of content is leaked on websites for viewers' entertainment.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 10, 2020, 2:51 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Downloading Free Films from Pirate Websites Can Lead to This Penalty
'Khuda Hafiz' movie poster

Piracy is a criminal act and the Government of India has finalised some punishment for the same. As per the Cinematograph Act of 2019, if any individual is found recording a film without the written consent of the producers, he or she can face a jail term of up to 3 years and slapped with a fine of Rs 10 lakhs.

Madras Rockers is one of the websites that allow users to downloaded pirated films for free. The portal is mainly responsible for leaking Tamil and Tamil-dubbed films before their release or as soon as they hit theatres. The site often releases films in full HD quality.

What sets Madras Rockers separate from other sites is that it lures people by providing them with the latest Tamil films to download. It displays an extensive list of the latest leaks on their homepage.

The website has a subsection for movies by Tamil actors and a separate section for Tamil-dubbed movies.

Films leaked by Madras Rockers

Some of the movies leaked by Madras Rockers include, Kanni Maadam (2020), Darbar (2020), Karuthukalai Pathivu Sei(2020), Godfather (2020), Mafia (2020), Maanik (2019), Dabangg 3 (2019) Oh My Kadavule (2020), Naan Sirithal (2020) and World Famous Lover (2020).

What is government doing to stop piracy?

Since piracy is illegal in India, the government has banned sites like Madras Rockers. However, the platform manages to work around the ban by routinely changing its domain name extensions and keeps leaking a lot of movies from a number of film industries illegally.

Film lovers often support piracy as they get to watch the latest movies online at free of cost. However, this has led to a decrease in the number of audiences that go to movie theatres to watch newly released films.

Penalty against piracy law

If a person knowingly supports piracy or downloads copyrighted movie from Madras Rockers, it could be considered a criminal act. Under the piracy law, the person can be convicted for a jail term and also given a fine between Rs 50,000 to Rs 2 lakhs, depending upon the seriousness of the offence.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading